Seat change work complete at Sunderland's Stadium of Light after fans pitch in

Work to replace faded seats at Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground has now been completed.

Owner Stewart Donald asked for supporters to volunteer to help with the installation of new seats at the stadium following his takeover earlier this year.

Thousands of new seats have now been up in place after fans pitched in to carry out the work.

The @StadiumOfLight account tweeted: "Job done.

"Mission accomplished. The last seat has been fitted.

"A massive thank you to each and everyone one of you who took part."

Members of the SAFC first team squad have even turned up to help out during the sessions.