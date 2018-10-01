Sunderland fan appeal as club prepares to install 5,000 new seats

The Stadium of Light will undergo the third stage of its seat revamp this month - and Sunderland fans are being asked to sign up now.

The club's new owners, led by Stewart Donald, have stuck to their promise since taking over from Ellis Short in the summer and have so far replaced 14,000 seats in the north stand, east stand, north east and south east corners.

Sunderland fans were joined by members of the Black Cats squad last time out

So far, Sunderland fans have jumped at the opportunity to give the stadium a much-needed makeover and were even joined by members of the Black Cats squad during their second stage last month.

READ MORE: Sunderland missing at least FOUR players for Peterborough United visit

And now the club have unveiled the next section of the ground to benefit from the revamp - with just over 5,000 new seats set to be installed in the north and south west corners.

Work is set to begin on the week commencing Monday October 15 and the club are asking fans to sign up now as the Stadium of Light facelift nears completion.

Due to health and safety issues, participants must be over 18 years of age and have a basic level of technical ability to do the job.

Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Update on injured trio, Jack Ross press conference plus Peterborough build-up

There will be a morning and afternoon session each day and at the end of the shift, fans will be able to enjoy complimentary refreshments in Quinn’s Sports Bar.

You can register your interest HERE.