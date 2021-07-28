'Scarf photo in the morning?': Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing as striker spotted at Tranmere friendly

Former Black Cat Victor Anichebe – who lives on Merseyside – was in attendance at Prenton Park as he watched his old side take to the field.

Anichebe, formerly of Everton, was pictured speaking with Bailey Wright in the second half of the fixture.

The striker has not played professionally since a 2017 spell with Beijing Enterprises, although did spend time training with Doncaster Rovers in recent years.

But having never officially retired from football, and with Sunderland in need of a striker, supporters were calling for the club’s transfer team to snap-up the 33-year-old.

It comes just weeks after another former frontman in Djibril Cisse responded to fans saying he would return to the Stadium of Light.

Here’s what fans were saying after Anichebe was spotted at Prenton Park:

@15jgilmore said: “Jokes aside, it’s impossible to do worse than what we’ve got up front, get him signed”

@superkevftm added: “Swap him for Grigg asap”

@calpatterson3 joked: “Imagine him and Djibril up front together this season man”

@Dan_h1993 posted: “Scarf photo in the morning ???"

@safcreportt commented: “Announce Him I beg he will tear up league 1 with his physicality”

@Hawko88 tweeted: “Sign. Him. It’s simple, pay as you play big target man up front”

@neilemslie added: “Announce him now”

@eab1992 said: “Get him signed.”