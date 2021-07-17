The Black Cats have concluded contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle

Fans on Wearside, however, are still waiting for news on the fate of out-of-contract left-back Denver Hume.

LONDON - AUGUST 23: Djibril Cisse of Sunderland celebrates scoring a goal during the Barclays Premier League match bewteen Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on August 23, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Here we take you through some of the more interesting stories that you may have missed today:

Kevin Phillips impressed with Sunderland signing

Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Corry Evans after the defender completed a free transfer to Sunderland.

“At the end of the day he is an international and that shows that he has really quality.

“I have seen him a fair bit and he has ability. Technically he is a brilliant player.

“The question would be, can he adjust to League One? But I’m sure in the right environment under the right coaching he can turn out to be a great signing for Sunderland.”

All of the latest Sunderland-related and League One transfer gossip

Former Sunderland man Djibril Cisse has said on Instagram that if Sunderland want him -‘he’ll be there’. The 39-year-old has been without a club since leaving Swiss outfit Yverdon back in 2018. (Instagram)

The Black Cats are reportedly interested in signing Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal. (TeessideLive)

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott’s name has been mentioned in regards with a move to Sheffield Wednesday. (YorkshireLive)

Former Millwall striker Abdul Abdulmalik is currently training with Watford ahead of a proposed move to Vicarage Road, but the Hornets will owe Millwall a six-figure compensation fee should they make the signing. (London News Online)

Everton have reportedly secured the deal for Sunderland starlet Francis Okoronkwo. The 16-year-old forward stems from the Black Cats’ youth academy and is set to arrive at Goodison Park this summer, once the Premier League ratifies the transfer. (Daily Mail)

