Champions League winning ex-Liverpool and Lazio striker open to Sunderland move as Cats linked with multiple deals
Sunderland face Hearts in their second pre-season game at Tynecastle today.
The Black Cats have concluded contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle
Fans on Wearside, however, are still waiting for news on the fate of out-of-contract left-back Denver Hume.
Kevin Phillips impressed with Sunderland signing
Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Corry Evans after the defender completed a free transfer to Sunderland.
“At the end of the day he is an international and that shows that he has really quality.
“I have seen him a fair bit and he has ability. Technically he is a brilliant player.
“The question would be, can he adjust to League One? But I’m sure in the right environment under the right coaching he can turn out to be a great signing for Sunderland.”
Former Sunderland man Djibril Cisse has said on Instagram that if Sunderland want him -‘he’ll be there’. The 39-year-old has been without a club since leaving Swiss outfit Yverdon back in 2018. (Instagram)
The Black Cats are reportedly interested in signing Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal. (TeessideLive)
Tottenham striker Troy Parrott’s name has been mentioned in regards with a move to Sheffield Wednesday. (YorkshireLive)
Former Millwall striker Abdul Abdulmalik is currently training with Watford ahead of a proposed move to Vicarage Road, but the Hornets will owe Millwall a six-figure compensation fee should they make the signing. (London News Online)
Everton have reportedly secured the deal for Sunderland starlet Francis Okoronkwo. The 16-year-old forward stems from the Black Cats’ youth academy and is set to arrive at Goodison Park this summer, once the Premier League ratifies the transfer. (Daily Mail)