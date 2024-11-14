Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All of the latest on injured Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How Sunderland must wish that they could call upon Salis Abdul Samed right now. The defensive midfielder was an eye-catching addition to Regis Le Bris’ squad in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but is yet to make his debut for the Black Cats following a frustrating period of injury.

His continued absence is one of several midfield personnel issues that Sunderland face heading into their upcoming Championship clash with Millwall. Alongside the 24-year-old, Le Bris is set to be without the suspended Jobe Bellingham, while question marks linger over Alan Browne, who came off injured against Coventry City last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, reports from France suggest that Samed’s situation on Wearside could be complicated further by parent club RC Lens. But what has been said, and when can Sunderland fans expect to see their new man in action?

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Samed?

Speaking after Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Coventry, Le Bris continued to opt for a vague approach when discussing Samed’s fitness. As part of a broader discussion on the state of his squad, the Frenchman said: “We will have to wait with Salis”.

Le Bris had previously suggested that the loanee could be back in time to feature at some point around the current international break, but it would appear that he is still a little way off being available for selection. Since then, December has been touted as a more realistic target for the midfielder. His likely pathway to first team involvement will involve a return to full training, followed by minutes with the U21s. Both of those steps will represent valuable signifiers of his progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the latest reports on Samed?

A report from Allez Lens, as cited by Ghana Soccer Net, has claimed that Samed could be recalled from his loan stint at the Stadium of Light in January by parent club RC Lens amid concerns about his game time.

The Ghanaian arrived on a temporary basis in the closing stages of the transfer window, but has struggled with injury since his move to Wearside, and is still yet to make his bow in red and white. This latest update seemingly does not take Samed’s fitness woes into account, however, and instead suggests that he could see his stint with the Black Cats ended prematurely so that he can return to France and seek another loan opportunity during the winter window. Whether there is anything concrete behind this speculation, especially given Samed’s ongoing spell on the treatment table, feels highly questionable at this stage.