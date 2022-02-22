The match was suspended after just five minutes before the players were taken off the pitch so the supporter could receive treatment.

When it was announced over the tannoy system that there was a medical emergency, fans applauded to show their support for the person affected.

A tweet from Sunderland’s Twitter account then read: “Stewards are currently clearing the area to ensure the emergency services can safely transfer the patient from the seating deck. Further information regarding the game will be communicated in due course.”

Play was stopped at the Stadium of Light.

Both teams then returned to the pitch and play then resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.

