Sunderland vs Burton Albion stopped due to to a medical emergency at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland's League One fixture with Burton at the Stadium of Light was stopped due to a medical emergency in the West Stand.
The match was suspended after just five minutes before the players were taken off the pitch so the supporter could receive treatment.
When it was announced over the tannoy system that there was a medical emergency, fans applauded to show their support for the person affected.
A tweet from Sunderland’s Twitter account then read: “Stewards are currently clearing the area to ensure the emergency services can safely transfer the patient from the seating deck. Further information regarding the game will be communicated in due course.”
Both teams then returned to the pitch and play then resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor