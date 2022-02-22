Sunderland vs Burton Albion stopped due to to a medical emergency at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland's League One fixture with Burton at the Stadium of Light was stopped due to a medical emergency in the West Stand.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:46 pm

The match was suspended after just five minutes before the players were taken off the pitch so the supporter could receive treatment.

When it was announced over the tannoy system that there was a medical emergency, fans applauded to show their support for the person affected.

A tweet from Sunderland’s Twitter account then read: “Stewards are currently clearing the area to ensure the emergency services can safely transfer the patient from the seating deck. Further information regarding the game will be communicated in due course.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Play was stopped at the Stadium of Light.

Both teams then returned to the pitch and play then resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

SunderlandStadium of LightLeague OneRichard MennearTwitter