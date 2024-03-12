Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Plains Farm Academy were left star struck when Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil visited the school to open their newly refurbished library and enjoy some reading time with the children.

After performing the official ribbon cutting ceremony, Dan read the first chapter of the Gruffalo to the excited children before spending time chatting with the pupils and signing some of their football shirts and books.

Dan also gave out badges to the school's new librarians and even took time to go in goal as the children enjoyed a penalty competition on their all weather pitch.

SAFC star Dan Neil reading The Gruffalo to children at Plains Farm Academy.

Dan said: "It's great to come into this school today and anytime you get the opportunity to come out into the local community and do one of these events you take the chance.

"There's a lot of great stuff happening in Sunderland at the moment and so it's great to be here today to open the library and I take a lot of pride in being asked to do it.

"It's fantastic to see the smiles on the kids faces. You still don't quite believe that they look up to you in that way but when you go into schools and you see the little kids so happy to see you, it's brilliant.

"I always think about when I was little and if I had seen a Sunderland player walking into my school then I would have been over the moon and so anytime you get a chance to give something back then you have to take it."

SAFC midfielder Dan Neil joins children in the school's new library.

Dan was impressed with the school's new library which has seen £1,800 of investment in new furnishings and books and revealed his own favourite childhood author.

He added: "Today I'm more into reading sports biographies and autobiographies but when I was at school I remember reading the likes of Roald Dahl."

One of the reasons the school asked for Dan to open the library was to help raise the profile of the importance of reading.

Year 4 pupil Alex Young, 8, said: "It was unbelievably exciting to see Dan in school today. I like to read books about football."

Charlie Riseborough, 11, said: "It was amazing to see Dan today. I've seen him at the matches and I went to Wembley to see the team play and so it was brilliant to see him in school.

Year 6 pupil Gabriella Akanni, 11, added: "It was brilliant to see a real football player and I like everything about the new library."

SAFC star Dan Neil was visiting Plains Farm Academy to open the school's new library.

The school has been raising money for the new library through a range of initiatives including a Christmas Fair, disco and school shop. Plains Farm Academy has also now received a £5,000 grant from the Foyle Foundation to continue the library's development and purchase new books.

Headteacher Lesley Cassidy said: "Reading is vital in unlocking all areas of the curriculum and it's so important to for children to develop a love of reading for pleasure.