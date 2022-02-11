The 30-year-old striker had started four successive League One games for Rotherham but suffered the setback during Tuesday’s 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Grigg, who joined Sunderland in 2019, will be out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer and is unlikely to be handed another chance on Wearside.

The frontman has scored two goals in 19 League One appearances for Rotherham this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Grigg is on loan at Rotherham from Sunderland.

"Griggy coming off injured is a big blow. I think he is the glue to the team really," said Millers boss Paul Warne ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

"His link-up play is really good and he works well with Smudge (striker Michael Smith).

"Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a long period of time, so that isn't good news.

Warne continued: "I don't really like to put a timeframe on Griggy's because the physios told me, but we think he might be about eight weeks.

"His is a severe hammy. There was obviously nobody near him when he did it. He ran and put the cross in for a chance that Smudge should definitely have taken.

"It's a massive blow. Griggy has got back to looking really sharp and his offside goal was very harsh as well.

"He'll be out for a period. As I always say, it's 'next man up' but I do say that with a heavy heart because I do think we're going to miss him."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.