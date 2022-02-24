Former Sunderland and Manchester United defender believes that Black Cats are ‘too big’ to stay in League One
Wes Brown believes that ‘crazy’ Sunderland are ‘too big’ to still be in League One.
Alex Neil’s side currently occupy the last playoff berth and poor recent results have seen their promotion chances taken a huge hit, but their former defender is backing Neil to turn the ship around.
Wes Brown, speaking on behalf of 888sport said: “Sunderland have to go up this year. It’s a crazy club isn’t it. They’ve been doing so well and it looks like they’re on a good path. They are too much of a big club to still be where they are.
“It’s hard to explain how it all fell apart but they’re on their way back and they just have to keep things steady now with a new manager and get through it.”
Brown made 87 appearances for the Black Cats during a five-year spell on Wearside.