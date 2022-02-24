Despite rescuing a late draw against Burton Albion in midweek, Sunderland sit perilously in the playoff places and could drop out of them should teams below them win their games in hand.

Alex Neil looks like having a huge job on his hands to change the team’s fortunes and guide Sunderland into promotion contention.

The Black Cats have just twelve games left to try and secure themselves a playoff place, but is this likely come the end of the campaign?

Well, here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the rest of the 2021/22 League One season may look and where Sunderland have been predicted to finish under new boss Alex Neil:

1. Crewe Alexandra - relegation Predicted points: 33 (-44 GD) - Probability of relegation: 98% - Probability of finishing 24th: 65% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Gillingham - relegation Predicted points: 38 (-37 GD) - Probability of relegation: 90% - Probability of finishing 23rd: 32% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Rovers - relegation Predicted points: 38 (-47 GD) - Probability of relegation: 88% - Probability of finishing 22nd: 26% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - relegation Predicted points: 42 (-30 GD) - Probability of relegation: 69% - Probability of finishing 21st: 29% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales