Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Sacha Boey in recent weeks

Reported Sunderland target Sacha Boey has suggested that he feels “absolutely home” at current club Bayern Munich amid ongoing speculation over his future.

The Black Cats have been linked with an ambitious swoop for the 24-year-old in recent weeks as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League this weekend.

Also credited with a strong interest are Boey’s former club, Galatasaray, with Turkish outlet Fanatik even going as far as to suggest that an agreement with Bayern over a potential deal that would take the player back to Istanbul has been reached.

The next step, it would appear, is to convince Boey himself, but in that regard, Galatasaray - or indeed, any club pursuing the Frenchman this summer - may have their work cut out for them. For one thing, German publication SportBild reported over the weekend that he wants to stay and prove himself to Vincent Kompany in Bavaria, and comments from the talent himself seemingly go some way towards validating those claims.

What has Sacha Boey said about his situation at Bayern Munich amid ongoing Sunderland and Galatasaray transfer links?

Speaking to Sport1 late last year, Boey was quick to emphasise just how content he was in Bavaria. He said: “I feel absolutely home in Munich. It took me a while to get used to things because I always analyse and question things a lot. I speak a lot with people and it’s easy to open up here. I’m getting better and better at using the language, which makes everyday life a lot easier for me. Overall, I’m very happy with how things are going - and I hope that things will continue to improve.”

He added: “What stands out most is the professionalism. Whether it’s during training, during games or even on away trips: everything is always well organized.” Boey also went on to address the departure of Thomas Tuchel - the head coach who initially signed him for Bayern - as well as the impact that Kompany had on the Bundesliga champions last season. He continued: “I had a very good relationship with him, he was a really good coach for me. Now we have a new coach in Vincent Kompany and things are going really well.”

Since signing for Bayern in January of last year, Boey has made just 23 first team appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting four more. Most recently, he made four appearances at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, scoring and assisting during a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City. At the time of writing, his current contract in Germany is set to run until 2028.