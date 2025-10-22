Former Sunderland and Ipswich assistant Tony Loughlan reunites with Sean Dyche at Nottingham Forest as part of the club’s new-look Premier League coaching team

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of former Sunderland and Ipswich Town coach Tony Loughlan as part of Sean Dyche’s new backroom team at the City Ground.

Loughlan, who enjoyed a playing spell with Forest between 1989 and 1993, will reunite with Dyche – his long-time friend and coaching colleague – as the Premier League club begins a new chapter following Ange Postecoglou’s departure. Dyche becomes the Premier League club’s third manager of the season already, following the stints of Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santos at the City Ground before him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins a staff packed with familiar faces, with Steve Stone, Ian Woan, and Billy Mercer also forming part of Dyche’s setup. All four men have historical ties to Forest, giving the incoming team a deep-rooted connection to the club. Loughlan’s association with Dyche stretches back more than a decade. The pair first worked together at Watford during the 2011–12 season, before reuniting at Burnley, where they oversaw two promotions to the Premier League and established the Clarets as a stable top-flight side.

Before his time alongside Dyche, Loughlan carved out a significant coaching career of his own. After early experience in Leicester City’s academy, where he worked full-time from 2003 to 2006, he made the step up to senior management when he joined Sunderland under Roy Keane. Keane, a former teammate and close friend from their Nottingham Forest days, described Loughlan at the time as “someone I trust and have great faith in.” The pair worked together at the Stadium of Light during one of Sunderland’s most dramatic modern eras, helping guide the club to Premier League safety in 2008.

Following Keane’s exit from Wearside, Loughlan later reunited with him at Ipswich Town in April 2009, taking on the role of assistant manager on a two-year deal. The duo’s partnership continued their long-standing professional relationship, built on trust and a shared football philosophy forged during their playing days under Brian Clough.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughlan’s own playing career began at Leicester City, though he never made a first-team appearance. He later moved into non-league football with Leicester United before earning his big break when Nottingham Forest signed him in August 1989. He made his senior debut for the Reds against Wimbledon in 1991, scoring after just 36 seconds, but persistent injuries limited his progress.

After leaving Forest in 1993, he represented several clubs, including Kettering Town, Lincoln City, Dundalk – where he won the League of Ireland title – and Corby Town, before retiring due to injury. Loughlan’s appointment adds further depth to Dyche’s experienced coaching group at the City Ground. Alongside him, Woan, Stone, and Mercer all return to familiar surroundings, each having represented Forest during their playing careers.

Your next Sunderland read: 108 incredible photos of Sunderland fans as 46,578 watch Black Cats defeat Wolves at Stadium of Light