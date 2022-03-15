Ex-Newcastle United man Shane Ferguson will be fit Rotherham United's key League One clash at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The wing-back was subbed during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wycombe Wanderers after needing treatment on the field

But manager Paul Warne has confirmed that the 30-year-old's withdrawal was only a precaution.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Shane Ferguson of Northern Ireland and Omar Elabdellaoui of Norway during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Northern Ireland and Norway at National Stadium on September 7, 2020 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He said: "He just tightened up a little bit," the boss said. "He's fine."

The midweek match sees the table-topping Millers play their game in hand over third-placed MK Dons.

A win would take them seven points clear of Liam Manning's side in the race for automatic promotion with only eight fixtures left and 13 points clear of Sunderland.

The Black Cats are due to play Rotherham United on Saturday March 26th but it is possible that the fixture could be postponed due to international call ups.

Clubs can get matches postponed if they have three or more players away on international duty.

Sunderland duo Corry Evans and Trai Hume have already been called up to Northern Ireland’s senior squad for friendly matches against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Rotherham winger Ferguson has also been named in the 25-man squad.

Sunderland could also be without Bailey Wright, who has been called up by Australia during recent international breaks, while Scotland have been tracking Ross Stewart’s progress.

Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil have also represented England’s youth teams this season, while Leon Dajaku has played for Germany Under-20s.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.