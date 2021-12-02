Rotherham United boss reveals whether he expects Sunderland loanee Will Grigg to stay in January

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes Will Grigg will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 7:08 pm

Grigg joined on a loan deal from Sunderland in the summer.

And Warne believes Grigg is keen to stay in South Yorkshire beyond the transfer window which opens again at the end of this month.

“I’m not aware of any inclination from Sunderland to take him back,” he told our sister title The Star.

“However, I’m always aware of the fact that it might happen, so we have to have other things lined up.

“I think Will is keen to stay. He’s enjoying it, he’s scored goals and he gets treated really well. He enjoys training and being part of something.”

Grigg has made 15 appearances and scored six goals.

