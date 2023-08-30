Southampton are stepping up their long-standing interest in Ross Stewart in the final stages of the transfer window, The Echo understands.

No deal has been agreed at this stage but the south coast club are actively pursuing a deal to sign Sunderland’s talismanic striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton head coach Russell Martin is a firm admirer of the striker, and came close to signing him for MK Dons before the former Ross County forward instead opted to move to the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart’s Achilles injury has complicated the situation but as it stands he is due to be fit to feature later this month, and that appears to have convinced Southampton to move.

It looks increasingly as if Che Adams will leave St Mary’s before the transfer window closes, which would further bolster their already significant budget.

Stewart is in the last year of his contract, and over 18 months on from negotiations initially beginning, there appears to be little prospect of a successful resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means Sunderland are prepared to sanction his departure if a significant bid is made for a player whose goals record in his brief appearances last season was exceptional.

As it stands, sources close to the deal believe that there is a willingness on Southampton’s part to meet that valuation and as such, the deal has a chance of happening before Friday night’s deadline.

Sunderland have been working on a deal to sign Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn but Stewart’s potential departure would mean the club need another established option up front, and they are expected to work towards that end in the coming days.