Southampton have seen a £5million plus add-ons bis for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart rejected, according to reports.

The Black Cats forward is currently out of action with a serious Achilles injury until around October but is now out on the grass at the Academy of Light after months out.

Stewart, who netted 10 goals in 13 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season, is the subject of transfer interest from recently relegated Southampton.

According to the Daily Record, Southampton are ready to go back in for Ross Stewart after having an opening £5million plus add-ons offer for the Scotland player rejected.

The 27-year-old, who is entering the final 12 months of his current deal is said to have been new manager Russell Martin's top target all summer.