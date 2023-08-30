News you can trust since 1873
Transfer gossip: Southampton's £5m plus add-ons bid for Sunderland star rejected - reports

Sunderland have reportedly knocked back a £5m plus add-ons bid for striker Ross Stewart from Southampton.

By James Copley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Southampton have seen a £5million plus add-ons bis for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart rejected, according to reports.

The Black Cats forward is currently out of action with a serious Achilles injury until around October but is now out on the grass at the Academy of Light after months out.

Stewart, who netted 10 goals in 13 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season, is the subject of transfer interest from recently relegated Southampton.

According to the Daily Record, Southampton are ready to go back in for Ross Stewart after having an opening £5million plus add-ons offer for the Scotland player rejected.

The 27-year-old, who is entering the final 12 months of his current deal is said to have been new manager Russell Martin's top target all summer.

The Daily Record also state that any move for Stewart could see former club Ross County land a significant sell-on from the deal who they sold for £400,000.

