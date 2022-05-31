Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are keen to reward Stewart for his outstanding campaign with a new long-term contract.

There is significant interest in the 25-year-old, who has been called into the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers after scoring at Wembley.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Elliot Embleton of Sunderland and Ross Stewart of Sunderland pose with the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy following victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Stewart netted 26 goals from 49 matches and started every single league game of the campaign following his move from Ross County the season before.

“We feel that his trajectory has been an upwards one, and it’s continuing to climb,” Staggies boss Ferguson said

“There’s not really any ceiling for Ross with the attributes that he’s got and the attitude that he’s got.

Stewart is one of many players to have developed well at the Staggies. However, Ferguson was keen to credit Stewart for his rise at Sunderland this season.

“It’s exactly what we want to do at this football club,” County’s chief executive officer added.

“It was Stuart and I that brought Ross in, but managers have given platforms to players before, and Malky (Mackay) is doing it now.

“Stuart and I were no different – we gave Ross the platform, but you can only offer the platform.

“It’s then up to players to grasp the opportunity, and Ross certainly is the latest one to really grasp that opportunity and further his own career.