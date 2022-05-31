Sunderland are keen to reward Stewart for his outstanding campaign with a new long-term contract.
Speaking to The Echo earlier this week, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has indicated that they will be back on the agenda this summer.
There is significant interest in the 25-year-old, who has been called into the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers after scoring at Wembley.
Stewart netted 26 goals from 49 matches and started every single league game of the campaign following his move from Ross County the season before.
“We feel that his trajectory has been an upwards one, and it’s continuing to climb,” Staggies boss Ferguson said
“There’s not really any ceiling for Ross with the attributes that he’s got and the attitude that he’s got.
Stewart is one of many players to have developed well at the Staggies. However, Ferguson was keen to credit Stewart for his rise at Sunderland this season.
“It’s exactly what we want to do at this football club,” County’s chief executive officer added.
“It was Stuart and I that brought Ross in, but managers have given platforms to players before, and Malky (Mackay) is doing it now.
“Stuart and I were no different – we gave Ross the platform, but you can only offer the platform.
“It’s then up to players to grasp the opportunity, and Ross certainly is the latest one to really grasp that opportunity and further his own career.
“We certainly enjoyed having him when we did have him at Ross County.”