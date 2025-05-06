Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland striker has delivered an in-depth interview to the club’s media channels ahead of the play-offs

Ross Stewart has delivered a classy message to Sunderland ahead of the club’s crucial Championship play-off campaign.

Stewart, who left Wearside for Southampton in September 2023, reflected fondly on his time at the Stadium of Light, where he became a fan favourite thanks to his goals and work rate. Speaking ahead of Sunderland’s play-off games against Coventry City, the 28-year-old made it clear that Sunderland remains close to his heart.

“I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the club, and I loved every minute of my two-and-a-half years there,” Stewart said. “That’s mainly down to the supporters, the staff and my teammates. It’s a massive club, and definitely a lot bigger than I thought when I signed.”

The Scottish striker, affectionately nicknamed "The Loch Ness Drogba" by fans, was instrumental in Sunderland's 2021-22 League One promotion campaign, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and helping fire the team back into the Championship via the play-offs. His departure to Southampton was met with disappointment from many on Wearside, though the striker insists the decision to leave was far from easy.

“It was a really tough decision to walk away from it, but I look back at some great memories,” he admitted. “I’ll certainly be watching the next week or two in the play-offs and I wish them all the best,” he said. “I hope they achieve promotion. It's a club that should be playing in the Premier League."

Ross Stewart reflects on Sunderland's history in play-offs

Stewart scored in both the semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday and the final at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers as Sunderland finally secured their way out of League One in their fourth season in the third tier since suffering double relegation from the Premier League.

“Everyone was just so excited. We knew going into the game we were the in-form team,” Stewart recalled. “We were full of confidence, and we were ready to go against Sheffield Wednesday. We wanted to make sure we did the business in the home leg, which thankfully we were able to do.

"The atmosphere was incredible at the Stadium of Light, and the place was bouncing. It gave us so much added adrenaline. It was a funny one. I charged down the defender and thankfully got on the end of it – it felt like I was running forever before I got to the goal. I got a bit of luck with the ricochet, but thankfully, I tucked the second one away, and to hear the stadium erupt like that was a surreal feeling. It’s definitely one of the most important goals in my career before I scored an even more important one a couple of weeks later.

“We knew there was pressure heading into the games, but I think it was more external. Internally, there was more of a confidence. Everyone wanted the promotion, but there was a quiet confidence in the group. Scoring the late goal in the second leg showed the character within the squad, and it was a brilliant night at Hillsborough. After winning the semi-final, we couldn’t wait for the final.”

Ross Stewart reflects on Wembley goal for Sunderland against Wycombe

Stewart missed an earlier header in the final at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers but kept his composure when another opportunity came and managed to put Sunderland 2-0 up on the day with a clever finish in the second half in London.

He added: “I just wanted one more chance, and I felt like I could take it. Thankfully, that’s what I did, and to see that ball hit the back of the net and celebrate in front of our supporters at Wembley was incredible. I’ve got unbelievable memories of that day, and without a doubt, that goal against Wycombe is the most important goal in my career.

“We had a great group, and the dressing room was really close. That was one of the reasons we were so confident, as we knew we could rely on each other.” It was a great day for the club, and to share it with the supporters and my teammates was an incredible feeling.”