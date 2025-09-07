Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been included in the Netherlands’ squad for the current international break

Robin Roefs has spoken of his pride after receiving a first-ever senior international call-up for the Netherlands, and making a stellar start to life between the sticks for Sunderland.

The goalkeeper joined the Black Cats from NEC Nijmegen earlier this summer, and has wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters on Wearside. A clean sheet on his competitive debut against West Ham was soon followed by a pivotal penalty save in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Brentford, and the Dutchman has played a notable part in Regis Le Bris’ men taking six points from their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Roefs’ recent form has also been recognised by national team head coach Ronald Koeman, who chose to include the 22-year-old in his squad during the current international break. The stopper was an unused substitute in a World Cup qualifier against Poland on Thursday evening, with a clash against Lithuania scheduled for Sunday.

And speaking after Sunderland’s recent victory over Brentford, Roefs highlighted just how pleased he is to be involved at senior international level, as well as emphasising how delighted he is with how well he has adapted to the Premier League.

What has Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs said about his first senior international call-up?

In an interview with The Echo after the final whistle at the Stadium of Light, he said: “It's a good week. Like, first senior national team, so, I was really happy with that. But, yeah, going to the national team with three points is an even better feeling.

“It's not too bad. Also, the way we do it, I think, is really good, especially in our home games. But also, I think, away at Burnley, we really had the ball a lot. We showed that we could play and were not just hanging back and playing for the counter. But I think the way we do it is really good.”

Roefs has also been speaking to ESPN while away on international duty, adding: “I think I’ve shown my mettle when I needed to. The start of the season couldn’t have been better. Some people had already written Sunderland off at the start of the season. They might have thought: it’s nice to have them there, but we won’t see them again. But I think the club has made some very good signings.

“A few months ago, I might not have fully believed this. I expected a move, but how it turned out is fantastic. I’m still young for a goalkeeper, so I knew there would be interest. But the way it turned out is fantastic.”

The Sunderland talent also offered his opinion on new teammate and compatriot Brian Brobbey, who signed for the Black Cats in a deadline day switch from Ajax. He said: “He’s very strong, which is exactly what you need in the Premier League. I think he can show his qualities with us. I’m glad he’s here - he’s made a good choice.”

