Régis Le Bris makes big Sunderland midfield decision and calls young striker up to the bench
Régis Le Bris has brought Dan Neil straight back into his starting XI for Sunderland’s clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend.
Neil’s return is the only change from the 3-1 win over Portsmouth before the international break, with Alan Browne dropping to the bench. Chris Mepham and Milan Aleksic are both named on the bench following their deadline-day moves and could make their debut at some stage in the game.
Samis Abdul Samed is not yet ready to feature following his arrival from RC Lens and with Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba still not included in the matchday squad, Tommy Watson and young striker Trey Ogunsuyi are on the bench.
Ian Poveda is not in the squad.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda
Subs: Moore, Watson, Ogunsuyi, Aleksic, Isidor, Rusyn, Mepham, Hjelde
