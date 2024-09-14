Régis Le Bris makes big Sunderland midfield decision and calls young striker up to the bench

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 14th Sep 2024, 14:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sunderland are looking to win their fifth Championship game of the campaign

Régis Le Bris has brought Dan Neil straight back into his starting XI for Sunderland’s clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Neil’s return is the only change from the 3-1 win over Portsmouth before the international break, with Alan Browne dropping to the bench. Chris Mepham and Milan Aleksic are both named on the bench following their deadline-day moves and could make their debut at some stage in the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samis Abdul Samed is not yet ready to feature following his arrival from RC Lens and with Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba still not included in the matchday squad, Tommy Watson and young striker Trey Ogunsuyi are on the bench.

Ian Poveda is not in the squad.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda

Subs: Moore, Watson, Ogunsuyi, Aleksic, Isidor, Rusyn, Mepham, Hjelde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice