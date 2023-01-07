Despite dominating the game the Black Cats found themselves behind when Matthew Pennington scored from a corner with less than ten minutes to play.

It looked as if the Black Cats were heading out of the competition but Ross Stewart headed an excellent Jack Clarke corner home to level in the 92nd minute, and after another sweeping break O'Nien was there to land an excellent winner.

Mowbray paid tribute to O'Nien's energy in swinging the game around and also made clear that he felt his side were fully deserving of their victory, coming through a difficult opening against a physical opponent to control the contest with a young side.

Mowbray said: "Luke is always telling me that he should be on penalties and free kicks!

"I keep saying, he's a wonderful guy and personality. From left back he pops up on the edge of the opposition box to ram one in, that's a great credit to him and the energy and drive he has to help our team get the result.

"I feel as if it was the right result.

"The first 20 minutes was a bit end-to-end and we probably didn't deal with their directness as well as I would have liked, but we got a grip and the last 25 minutes of the half we were in the half. We controlled it from there but you have to score, and I told them at half time we needed more bodies in the box - we had to commit. If they breakaway then our defenders have to defend.

Luke O'Nien celebrates his winner

"We did that better in the second half. We didn't have a big team out there today and we were susceptible from set plays, every time I looked up they were bringing another lad who was 6ft 4.

"I know it was dramatic at the end but it was the right result.

"The league is our bread and butter but this club has a history in this cup and we have to do everything we can, that's why the team was almost as strong as it could be. We got what we deserved - albeit it that was a strange way to go about it."

Mowbray also aired his frustration with a hugely controversial decision made in the first half when Patrick Roberts was clearly tripped in the box. The referee instead gave a free kick to Shrewsbury Town and booked Roberts for diving, to the consternation of both the player and the staff in the Sunderland dugout.

"Patrick Roberts is really upset about it because he feels it's a stain on his character," Mowbray said.