Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time with the Black Cats hoping the frontman will sign a new long-term contract at the Stadium of Light.

Ross Stewart.

Sunderland fans were quick to react to Speakman’s update on social media, with a wide range of opinions being offered. Here’s what YOU said on Twitter and Facebook:

@hmmsafc: “Contracts are a two way process, for Stewart and his career this next deal is the “biggy” and he will need to negotiate and choose carefully. For us, we are not yet in a position to pay silly money. I expect our offers to be reasonable and in the interest of the club.”

@CameronRxgers: “It’s just absolute common sense from Speakman’s end, anyone to say otherwise doesn’t have a clue quite frankly.”

@hellensysafc: “Its preparing the supporters for him being sold in my opinion. Would be good to know if he has had rises to put him in line with others though. As if he's been offered a higher wage elsewhere, always likely to turn a head.”

Robert Duke: “This is what should have been made aware to all fans from day one.”

Dean Cummings: “The topic has been raised and discussed more than once. People chose not to listen or read what's been said.”

Cliff White: “He’s on his way in January so get the money ASAP and find a decent replacement.”

@JC95SAFC: “Very calm and collected outlook on what could go either way. Everyone hopes Ross stays but also wouldn't begrudge him if he moves (as long as its seen as a step up unlike the initial views on Wyke's switch to Wigan)”

@cddbass: “It’s reassuring at the moment but I’m almost certain he’ll leave before his 18 months are up. We’ll be a selling club for the foreseeable and it’s imperative to get the right money and invest it wisely unlike the last 10 years of selling players for a loss. We’ll see how it goes.”

@Anthony_Bulmer: “He’s told the fans that Ross wants to stay and Sunderland are negotiating a contract with him but it takes a long period. But has plenty left on his deal to do so. Looks like they aren’t interested in selling either.”

@blackyboy75: “18 months to sort out a contract? He’s having a laugh man. Ridiculous.”