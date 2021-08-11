Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien against Port Vale were enough to cement Sunderland’s place in the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 win at Vale Park.

With Lee Johnson’s men set to take their place in the draw this evening, we take a look at how much the Black Cats could earn from the competition:

The Black Cats and other first round winning clubs in the Carabao Cup won’t pocket any prize money.

Indeed, even if Sunderland come through the next round of the competition, the Wearsiders still won’t earn a penny in prize money.

The Carabao Cup doesn’t offer any prize money until the semi-final stage, where clubs will earn £25,000 for reaching the last four.

But it is worth noting that in the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45% of the gate money from all matches, with the remaining 10% heading to the EFL.

The attendance at Vale Park was 3,267 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.

That means Sunderland and Port Vale netted somewhere in the region of £22,000 each with the EFL taking home around £4,900.

Sunderland could be set for a bigger windfall if they draw a club with a larger stadium capacity or have a good run of home draws at the Stadium of Light.

There’s also money to be made in facility fees, which are given to clubs who have games selected for television.

Sunderland’s game against Port Vale was not selected for television but teams that did welcome cameras in round one scooped £75,000 each.

£100,000 in facility fees is on offer for televised games in round three, whilst £125,000 can be made through rounds three to five.

But Sunderland will only pocket that money if one of their games is picked to be shown on TV.

Carabao Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First-round winners: £0

Second-round winners: £0

Third-round winners: £0

Fourth round winners: £0

Quarter-finalists: £0

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Runners-up: £50,000

Final winners: £100,000

