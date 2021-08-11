That’s after the Black Cats defeated Port Vale 2-1 with goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien propelling the Wearsiders to a win in the opening round.

But what are the key details you need to know ahead of the second-round draw? Here, we take you through all of the important details.

When is the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carabao Cup trophy.

The draw will be made following the conclusion of Leyton Orient's round one clash against Queens Park Rangers.

That game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11 August.

Where can I watch the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup?

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and will be shown live on Twitter via @Carabao_Cup.

Who could Sunderland face in the second round of the Carabao Cup?

The draw will be made on a regional north/south basis meaning Sunderland can only face teams from the north.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.