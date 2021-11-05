A total of 729 clubs will enter the cup for the 2021-22 season, the 150th campaign of the competition’s history, with League One and League Two teams joining qualifying non-league teams at the first round proper stage.

And The FA have confirmed that the total prize fund will remain at around £16m which is the same level as it was for the 2020-21 competition.

But how will that money be distributed?

Well, should Sunderland win their clash against Nigel Clough’s Mansfield, the Wearsiders will scop the sum of £22,629, with more money on offer to clubs that advance further through the rounds (see below).

Replays will be mandatory in all rounds of the qualifying competition and the competition proper from the first round proper up to and including the fourth round proper.

That’s after replays were scrapped for the 2020-21 season, which was heavily condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Home and away teams for every tie of FA Cup get 45 per cent of gate receipt revenue each with 10 per cent heading to the FA, meaning Sunderland could stand to earn good money if they draw a big team at the Stadium of Light or away from home.

FA Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First Round Proper winners: £22,629

Second Round Proper winners: £34,000

Third Round Proper winners: £82,000

Fourth Round Proper winners: £90,000

Fifth Round Proper winners: £180,000

Quarter Final winners: £360,000

Semi Final losers: £450,000

Semi Final winners: £900,000

Final runners-up: £900,000

Final winners: £1,800,000

