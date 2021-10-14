But talk following the clash at the Stadium of Light has turned towards the finances surrounding the competition after Sunderland fielded a young side.

The rules mean the decision to field no senior players could see the club fined by the EFL.

Here we explain the situation surrounding the potential sanction and take a look at how much money Sunderland have earned from this season’s competition:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson after the Papa John's Trophy win against Manchester United U21s at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Martin Swinney.

How much money have Sunderland won so far in the Papa John’s Trophy?

Each EFL club will receive a participation fee of £20,000 for playing in the Papa John’s Trophy in addition to any prize money won throughout the competition.

The Black Cats have also scooped £10,000 for each win so far meaning the Wearsiders will pocket £20,000 after their wins over Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s.

And Sunderland could be set to win another £10,000if they beat Bradford in the final group game, with £5,000 on offer to each club if that game is drawn.

So thus far, Sunderland have won £40,000 from the Papa John’s Trophy.

What is the situation with the fine and how much could it cost Sunderland?

In terms of the fine the Black Cats are likely to receive, the rules for the competition state that each EFL club should play to its full available strength during all matches.

Full available strength means the EFL club must include at least four qualifying players in the ten outfield players named in the starting eleven.

But what is a qualifying player and could Sunderland still avoid the fine?

- A player who had started the immediately preceding first-team fixture.

- A player who subsequently starts the immediately following first-team fixture.

- A player is in the list of ten players at the club with the highest number of starting appearances in first-team fixtures in the same season

- A player who has made forty or more starting appearances in first-team fixtures or international equivalents (and not limited to the same club or season).

- A player is on standard loan from a Premier League club or any EFL club operating a category one academy.

That means that given the starting XI against Manchester United U21s did not meet the above criteria, Sunderland are likely to be fined up to £5,000.

The Wearsiders, however, could avoid that fine should they name four outfield players from Wednesday’s starting XI against Gillingham in League One on Saturday.

That, though, is thought to be fairly unlikely.

If Sunderland are fined, how much money will they have made from the Papa John's Trophy so far?

As mentioned above, Sunderland have won £40,000 in terms of prize money from the Papa John’s Trophy.

If they are fined the full £5,000, the club will see their prize money gained so far fall to £35,000.

How much could Sunderland make if they once again go deep into the Papa John’s Trophy?

Group Stage - £10,000 for a win, £5,000 for a draw

Round Two - £20,000 for a win

Round Three - £40,000 for a win

Quarter Final - £50,000 for a win

Runner-up - £50,000

Winner - £100,000

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.