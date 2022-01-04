Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window:
Here, we take a look at every Sunderland player out of contract at the end of the season:
