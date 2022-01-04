Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.

Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.

Here, we take a look at every Sunderland player out of contract at the end of the season:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Leon Dajaku The German winger's loan finishes at the end of the season but Sunderland have an option to make the deal permanent Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Thorben Hoffmann Like Dajaku, Hoffmann's loan will expire at the end of the season but Sunderland once again have the option to make the deal permanent. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Frederik Alves Alves' loan is set to expire at the end of the season. However, there has been some talk that the defender could return to West Ham early. Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales

4. Nathan Broadhead The injured Everton loanee is set to return to his parent club at the end of the current campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales