Sunderland's Sporting Director discusses the key players in the final months of their contract - and what happens next

Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.

Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.

Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.

Sunderland defender and club captain Bailey Wright

He added that he has absolutely no concerns over the focus of the players in question, who he says are all entirely committed to winning promotion to the Championship first and foremost.

"We've got three of four coming up to the end of their contract in June who you would probably class senior players and have all contributed to a really high level this season," Speakman told The Echo.

"Naturally there will be some anxiety around that to a degree.

"We're talking about high-level athletes who understand the business, what they're doing and how they go about it.

"What we've got to try do is make the right decision based on the direction the club is going.

"At the minute, we've not got to the point where we've sat down and said, 'this is what we're going to do with this player and that player'.

"Again, some of that will be based on what we do with the squad moving through January.

"All of those players want to get Sunderland promoted, so everyone's purpose is completely aligned," he added.

"We'd like to be in a position if possible to make those decisions through the season, so it's not some sort of end line, but it's always difficult to tell because the conversation can be different with each player.

"We've remained completely open with the players and their representatives around where we're at, and where they're at.

"They have families and of course they have to think about that, we understand that, but ultimately we've got to put Sunderland first.

"We've got to make the right decision for Sunderland."

All players out of contract are now free to sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs and while Speakman says that is something for Sunderland to consider, he insists it cannot force them into making a premature decision.

"You take it all into consideration," Speakman said.

"But I stand by making the right decision for Sunderland, monitoring those player's performances and making the right offer at the right time.

"Approaching the January window, we don't want to commit to something where we then go and do something else.

"For us, it's a normal state of play, making the right offer at the right time.

"All the players are comfortable with where we're at with that.

"They're performing to a really high level at the minute and long may that continue."

