Reinildo spoke after making his Sunderland debut and vowed to "keep fighting" ahead of the new season

Reinildo has opened up on his delight after making his first Sunderland appearance during the 1-0 pre-season defeat to Real Betis at the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old defender, who joined the Black Cats earlier this summer following his departure from Atlético Madrid, was handed a start in central defence by Régis Le Bris – and impressed with a composed, physical performance despite the narrow loss to the La Liga outfit.

Speaking after the game, Reinildo admitted it had been a memorable occasion as he stepped out at the Stadium of Light for the first time. “I’m feeling so good to be here in Sunderland, and to play here in this very beautiful ground, very beautiful stadium, which supports us for the first time,” he said. “I’m feeling so amazing, so good, and I’m very, very happy. The first impression was wow.”

The Mozambique international signed as a free agent and is viewed as a key part of Le Bris’ rebuild, with the ability to play both centrally and at left-back. His full debut came alongside Daniel Ballard, with young defender Harrison Jones starting at left-back.

Reinildo, who missed the start of pre-season while building fitness, said his priority now was continuing to settle and build rhythm ahead of the Premier League opener against West Ham in two weeks. “Now is the first minute for me to play with my team,” he said. “So we keep going, we keep pushing for myself and the team, because we have time, we need to improve, we need to do more, but we are in a good way to be there. So we keep pushing, we will keep fighting until the beginning of the season.”

Reinildo was also quick to praise the welcome he has received since linking up with the squad, citing the team spirit and warm atmosphere created within the group. “Even my team-mates, my staff, they received me like I’m at home,” he said. “They made me feel like this from the first time I met them in Portugal.”

“So I’m very happy and I’m here to help my team, to help the club and to do our job. We know we have two more games to the pre-season, so I think we are in a good way to be ready for the first game in the championship. So that’s why I say keep going, keep working until the first game.”

With Leo Hjelde and Aji Alese currently sidelined through injury and Jenson Seelt nursing a minor issue, Reinildo’s early involvement is likely to be crucial as Le Bris looks to find balance in his back line before the Premier League season begins.

