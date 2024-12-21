Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed his squad to face Norwich City

Régis Le Bris has made one change to his Sunderland side to face Norwich City, with Luke O'Nien returning to the starting XI.

O'Nien is expected to play at right back, with Trai Hume dropping to the bench. Sunderland have in recent weeks been impacted by a sickness bug, which is why O'Nien himself initially dropped out of the side.

Hume is thought to have been one of those impacted over this week, though he is fit enough to be selected on the bench. Le Bris appears to have decided that it is the right time to rotate and give the Northern Ireland international a rest ahead of the hectic festive schedule.

Le Bris has otherwise kept faith with the side who fought back to beat Swansea City so impressively last weekend, with Wilson Isidor continuing up front and Eliezer Mayenda again operating off the left flank. As expected, Ian Poveda has returned to the bench following injury.