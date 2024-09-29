Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland faced Watford in the Championship at Vicarage Road on Saturday - here are some moments you may have missed:

Watford took the lead in the first half through Festy Ebosele and could have fallen further behind at various points in the opening 45 with the home side well on top for the majority. After the break, Isidor netted an equaliser for Sunderland after turning home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross to level the scores with 48 minutes played.

With the game heading towards a draw, Dan Neil gave away a penalty, which was scored by Tom Dele-Bashiru, which turned out to be the winner on the day as the Black Cats succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Championship away from home.

Here, we take a look at the moments you may have missed against Watford including news of a potential triple injury boost ahead of Derby County:

Le Bris’ under-the-radar injury boost

The headline news from Sunderland’s starting XI to face Watford was the omissions of Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda. However, Le Bris was boosted by the return of Zak Johnson.

Johnson had picked up a training ground niggle earlier this month and missed all of Sunderland’s under-21s and first-team games this month but was drafted back in for the game at Vicarage Road.

After the game, Le Bris said he was hopeful that Mayenda and Ballard could both yet be fit to face Derby County on Tuesday night.

Mayenda has a muscle issue while Ballard is still to fully recover from the ankle issue that he suffered late in the defeat to Plymouth a fortnight ago, though neither injury sounded too serious in what will be a boost to Sunderland’s head coach.

Both are major doubts for the visit of Derby but have not yet been ruled out and Le Bris was hopeful for positive news. You can read Le Bris’ quotes in full here.

Harrison Jones and Tommy Watson travel

Le Bris again opted to take some of Sunderland’s highly-rated youngsters on the road with the senior team.

After Trey Ogunsuyi made the trip to Portsmouth a couple of weeks ago, this time it was the turn of highly-rated winger Tommy Watson and under-21 captain Harrison Jones, who both made the trip to Vicarage Road for the Championship clash with both players named on the bench.

Sunderland transfer targets on Watford teamsheet

Sunderland came up against a familiar name on Saturday with Dan Jebbison named on Watford’s bench.

The Black Cats were initially linked with the forward earlier in August, with reports suggesting that the Black Cats were one of several Championship clubs monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation last summer. However, Jebbison swapped Sheffield United for Bournemouth before heading out on loan to Watford.

Sunderland were also linked with a deal for the player back in 2021. The young striker visited the Stadium of Light to watch the final pre-season game against Hull City as he pondered his options but ended up joining the Black Cats at-the-time League One rivals Burton Albion.

Sunderland also came up against Ryan Porteous in the second-half, who signed for Watford in 2023 after reported interest from the Black Cats. The central defender signed for the Hornets after leaving Hibernian, then managed by Lee Johnson, on a free transfer.