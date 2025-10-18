Sunderland secured three crucial points against Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Régis Le Bris praised his Sunderland players for their resilience in securing a vital Premier League win over Wolves.

Sunderland dominated the first half and took a deserved lead through Nordi Mukiele, but had to ride a significant amount of second-half pressure to secure the win. A late own goal secured the three points for the Black Cats after Chemsdine Talbi raced clear on the counter attack.

“I'm really pleased with the first half,” Le Bris said.

“It was like expected - we had our game plan, the way to manage their press. We created chances and generated a strong momentum. We scored once, which was positive. But my regret is that we didn't score the second goal. And I think it's normal to expect after this first half a reaction from our opponent. And they did well during the second half, so it was totally different. But we defended together, showed this togetherness again, this ability to suffer together, and get this clean sheet, which is positive.

“Even if, as a coach, we would like to play the first half a bit longer, like that, to dominate, to be a bit more controlled. But it's obvious that in this league, probably the second half will repeat again. And if you are strong in this side, I think it's like versatility in different phases, and we need this. It's important.”

Sunderland’s opening goal came through an unlikely combination as Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele combined with a sublime 1-2.

“You can't write it in the game plan, it’s impossible,” he joked.

“I think it's part of our ideas, we have a game plan, a game model, we want to execute it with clarity but on the other side, we have to trust our players to manage the game in real time. And I think these two sides of the performance are really important. Because football belongs to the players, and they did well today.

“Nordi is a really good player for the squad. He played as a centre-back before, as a right-back today. He's very offensive, very incisive. And he was dangerous for the opponent today. So he's important, versatile, and a good player.”

Le Bris praises Sunderland’s set piece quality

Sunderland again threatened throughout from set pieces, with Mukiele’s goal coming in the phase after a long throw. Le Bris said it was vital for his side to threaten from those positions.

“This part of the game [set pieces], especially for our first year in the Premier League, is really important for us,” You need great experience to generate many chances through set-attacks, counter-attacks, sometimes a bit easier, if I can say it like this. But through set-pieces, it's about working hard to define the specific set-ups and to be clean on the delivery, to be clean to receive the ball and try to score and win the first contact and the second balls, and it's about beliefs and faith as well, and I think we are doing well in that now. I hope it will be the case in the future.”