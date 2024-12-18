Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Michael Beale’s appointment as Sunderland manager. The former Rangers manager was confirmed as successor to former boss Tony Mowbray and marked his first game in charge with a dispiriting performance in a 3-0 home defeat against Coventry City. There was a positive reaction to that Stadium of Light loss as a Jack Clarke goal helped Beale claim the first win of his managerial reign in a Boxing Day clash at Hull City.
However, that would be just one of three victories claimed during what would become a short spell in charge of the Black Cats. A 1-0 loss at struggling Huddersfield Town and a 2-1 defeat at relegation threatened Birmingham City persuaded the Sunderland board to part company with Beale and focus their attentions on naming another manager during the summer after Mick Dodds was placed in interim charge for the remainder of the campaign.
So, one year on from his appointment, how does Beale’s win percentage compare to other Sunderland managers over the last decade, including current boss Regis Le Bris?
