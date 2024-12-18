Regis Le Bris Sunderland win percentage compared to other Black Cats bosses one year on from Michael Beale appointment

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 07:53 BST

How does Michael Beale's win percentage compare to other Sunderland managers over the last decade?

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Michael Beale’s appointment as Sunderland manager. The former Rangers manager was confirmed as successor to former boss Tony Mowbray and marked his first game in charge with a dispiriting performance in a 3-0 home defeat against Coventry City. There was a positive reaction to that Stadium of Light loss as a Jack Clarke goal helped Beale claim the first win of his managerial reign in a Boxing Day clash at Hull City.

However, that would be just one of three victories claimed during what would become a short spell in charge of the Black Cats. A 1-0 loss at struggling Huddersfield Town and a 2-1 defeat at relegation threatened Birmingham City persuaded the Sunderland board to part company with Beale and focus their attentions on naming another manager during the summer after Mick Dodds was placed in interim charge for the remainder of the campaign.

So, one year on from his appointment, how does Beale’s win percentage compare to other Sunderland managers over the last decade, including current boss Regis Le Bris?

Grayson lasted just 18 games in charge before his dismissal in 2017.

1. Simon Grayson — 16.7%

Grayson lasted just 18 games in charge before his dismissal in 2017. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sunderland suffered a painful relegation to League One under Coleman and he was sacked not long after.

2. Chris Coleman — 17.2%

Sunderland suffered a painful relegation to League One under Coleman and he was sacked not long after. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
The last manager to take charge of Sunderland in the Premier League.

3. David Moyes — 18.6%

The last manager to take charge of Sunderland in the Premier League. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Beale was shown the door after just 63 days and 12 games in charge.

4. Michael Beale — 33.3%

Beale was shown the door after just 63 days and 12 games in charge. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice