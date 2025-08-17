Sunderland were emphatic winners against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland made a stunning return to Premier League action on Saturday as they beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s everything Régis Le Bris said in his post match press conference...

We spoke a lot in pre-season about being clinical. You picked the right day to discover it....

Absolutely, yeah. I'm happy for the fans and the players and the club. We had different phases of pre-season and we spoke about the layers we needed to add. It was obvious that it starts from the foundations - we showed that the team is working well, they were hard to beat in a mid to low block. The first half was a bit more difficult but during the second half we felt we could get opportunities through regains in the middle and that we could score through counter attacks.

You started well, and then West Ham threatened. The second half you had much better control, did you change much?

We didn't change many important things at half time. We spoke a bit about their goalkeeper restarts and our high press, we went for man for man and they found two or three opportunities with long balls. So it was really important to be strong in duels. We made just two or three little decisions, and it made a difference.

It feels fitting that all three goalscorers were here last season?

It's really important for two reasons, they showed they can step up. We'll see later, but today it was the case. And it's really important because they keep the identity of the club and the way we worked last season. We built this strength about togetherness, the way we work as a team. The players worked well as a team and they showed that again today.

The only negative was Jenson’s injury. How is he?

I don't think it's really serious. He played well the first part of the game. Omar came in and showed us we now have a bit more depth with our centre backs, so that is a positive for us.

What was the message to the players in the dressing room after?

Enjoy now, first of all. Second point, Granit spoke for 30 seconds about this togetherness and this way of suffering together. We know that this is going to be key for the season. So we have to stay humble, and reset.

We talk a lot about tactics, but how important was the togetherness?

We needed both sides of the performance. We have spoken a lot about tactics but it is obvious that we needed to show desire, intensity. They used the connection with the fans as well.

How impressed with you with the new midfield?

It was really positive. it's key to have three midfielders well connected with different qualities. We have two or three more options as well. This set up worked well and we'll see for the future.

It looks like another defender is coming in. After that, how close are you being done in the transfer market?

We’ll see, we’ll see. I think probably we will be a bit more attractive after this win! I think this is important. At the same time, we have to find the right players for the project. So far, I’m really happy with the way the new lads are connecting with the project. I think you could see that in the performance today. So if there are next ones, or two more we will see, they have to be exactly the same.

How important is it that the strikers got off the mark?

We are lucky because we have strong players in this position. It’s not easy to have three players as this level. They are young but very talented with different qualities. Probably we’ll have different options, one will start and one will finish, one might have to stay on the bench. Another game, it will be completely different. I’m really happy with the set up we have and the competition.

Does it show your trust in Wilson and Eliezer that you haven’t signed a more established striker?

Absolutely. Last season they showed how good they are. For me, it was obvious that they have the quality for the Premier League. Especially the way we play, we have strong opponents in front of us and we have to work well and defend well as a team. They have this quality and they can attack the space in behind.

Were you ever nervous in the first half?

Maybe a bit. But the gap is big, we know this. On the sideline you feel the quality. Someone like Paqueta, you feel the ability to hold the ball even with three, four players around him. We needed this short period of time to feel the quality. We don’t have huge collective experience behind us so we have to feel this to learn.