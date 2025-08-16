Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings with three 8s and 7s galore in West Ham win

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 16th Aug 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 18:13 BST

Sunderland made a stunning return to the Premier League with a win over West Ham United

Sunderland made a stunning start to their Premier League campaign by beating West Ham United 3-0.

Goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor in the second half secured a dominant win. Here’s how we rated all of the Black Cats involved...

Did what he had to with minimum fuss, a smart early save from Bowen and an excellent one late when Isidor nodded back towards goal. Comfy on the ball and dealt with set pieces. Solid. 7

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Did what he had to with minimum fuss, a smart early save from Bowen and an excellent one late when Isidor nodded back towards goal. Comfy on the ball and dealt with set pieces. Solid. 7

Had few problems throughout. Defended strongly and landed some crunching moments. Few nice passes, too.7

2. RB - Trai Hume

Had few problems throughout. Defended strongly and landed some crunching moments. Few nice passes, too.7

Absolutely superb. Made one stunning goalline clearance in the first half and took his second half goal so well. Picked up where he left off and looked dominant even a level above. 8

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Absolutely superb. Made one stunning goalline clearance in the first half and took his second half goal so well. Picked up where he left off and looked dominant even a level above. 8

One or two tricky moments against Bowen but had a strong first half, defending well and looking comfortable in possession. Hobbled off in the second half after falling awkwardly, and couldn’t rejoin the game. A real worry having done so well and worked so hard to get to this level. 6

4. CB - Jenson Seelt

One or two tricky moments against Bowen but had a strong first half, defending well and looking comfortable in possession. Hobbled off in the second half after falling awkwardly, and couldn't rejoin the game. A real worry having done so well and worked so hard to get to this level. 6

