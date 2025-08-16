Sunderland made a stunning start to their Premier League campaign by beating West Ham United 3-0.
Goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor in the second half secured a dominant win. Here’s how we rated all of the Black Cats involved...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Did what he had to with minimum fuss, a smart early save from Bowen and an excellent one late when Isidor nodded back towards goal. Comfy on the ball and dealt with set pieces. Solid. 7
| Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Had few problems throughout. Defended strongly and landed some crunching moments. Few nice passes, too.7
Photo: Cody Froggatt
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Absolutely superb. Made one stunning goalline clearance in the first half and took his second half goal so well. Picked up where he left off and looked dominant even a level above. 8
| Photo by Chris Fratt.
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
One or two tricky moments against Bowen but had a strong first half, defending well and looking comfortable in possession. Hobbled off in the second half after falling awkwardly, and couldn’t rejoin the game. A real worry having done so well and worked so hard to get to this level. 6
| Photo by Chris Fryatt.