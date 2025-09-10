Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris gives positive Premier League survival verdict after £150m transfer spend and Granit Xhaka signing

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris says he is “really positive” about the club’s Premier League survival chances after an ambitious summer that saw the Black Cats spend over £150million on new signings, including Granit Xhaka.

The Frenchman has overseen an encouraging start to the season, which has seen his side win two of their first three matches – beating West Ham and Brentford in front of more than 45,000 fans at the Stadium of Light – while suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Burnley. They now face a tough test on the road against Crystal Palace next weekend.

"I'm really positive, really positive because one of the main challenges when you get promoted like that is to strengthen the squad, and it's not an easy task because the investment, the way you work together to recruit so many new players, is a massive challenge, and I think so far we are really good," Le Bris said.

"I'm thinking about the owner, the sporting direction, the recruitment structure and everyone who was involved in that process. I think it's really impressive. After that, obviously, you have to face new challenges and to put into practice the quality of the squad, and it's a process. At the minute, I'm happy. After that, we'll see throughout the season."

Sunderland invested heavily during the summer transfer window to reshape the squad, with more than £150million spent to give Le Bris the tools to compete in the top flight. Among the standout arrivals was Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £17.5million.

Asked if he could have imagined such backing when he took charge, Le Bris admitted: "I don't know. It's a good question. I'm happy, I repeat, I'm happy with the process, the energy of the club, the ambition, the desire to seize this opportunity. We know that to grow as a club in this league, it's a tough challenge. It's not linear, so we don't know what will happen in the future. But right now, at the minute, we can feel that we are well-organised and ambitious."

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

