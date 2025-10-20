Sunderland duo avoid suspension risk in Wolves win, staying two bookings from one-match bans

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost after Sunderland midfielders Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki both avoided yellow cards in the 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

The pair remain on three bookings each and are just two cautions away from a one-match suspension under Premier League regulations. Any player who receives five yellow cards in their first 19 league matches is automatically banned for one game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland returned to winning ways thanks to goals from Nordi Mukiele and a late own goal from Ladislav Krejčí, extending their unbeaten home run and lifting confidence ahead of next weekend’s trip to Chelsea. Le Bris made two changes from the defeat at Manchester United, restoring Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg to the starting XI, while Arthur Masuaku and Simon Adingra dropped to the bench. Bertrand Traoré also made his home debut.

The suspension rule applies exclusively to Premier League matches and does not carry over into other competitions such as the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. The card tally resets after a team’s 19th league fixture, though further sanctions can follow later in the season.

Here’s how the disciplinary system works under current Premier League guidelines:

Five yellow cards: One-match ban if accumulated within the first 19 league games.

Ten yellow cards: Two-match ban if received within the first 32 league games.

Fifteen yellow cards: Three-match ban if received before the end of the campaign.

Both Xhaka and Sadiki have been ever-present figures in Sunderland’s midfield this season, offering a blend of aggression, control and tactical awareness that has been key to the club’s impressive start to life back in the top flight. With the season approaching its midway point and crucial fixtures on the horizon, Le Bris will be eager to keep both players available – particularly given the recent injury setback to club-record signing Habib Diarra. Maintaining discipline will be vital if Sunderland are to continue their strong early-season form and remain clear of the Premier League’s bottom three.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have offered a trial to a highly-rated youngster from Newcastle Blue Star, with the non-league club confirming the news in a social media post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U15s player Lincoln Brook has been handed an eight-week trial with the Black Cats, after impressing with his performances and versatility for Blue Star’s youth side. The North East club praised Brook’s development and attitude both on and off the pitch, stating that the opportunity was fully deserved.

In a statement, Newcastle Blue Star Football Club wrote: “A huge congratulations to Lincoln Brook, who has been offered an 8-week trial with Sunderland AFC. When Lincoln joined Blue Star, he instantly made his mark, playing an integral role in our treble winning season, scoring some crucial goals.

“A brilliant young lad on and off the pitch, the versatile player has the ability to play centre half, centre midfield and even centre forward. This opportunity is well deserved, with the only surprise being that it didn’t happen sooner. In the nicest possible way Lincoln… we hope you don’t come back! Go smash it. All the best.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brook’s progression continues Sunderland’s recent focus on recruiting and developing North East talent through the Academy of Light, which has already produced several first-team players in recent years including Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson.

The eight-week trial will give Sunderland’s academy coaches the chance to assess Brook’s ability in a professional environment, as the club continues to strengthen its youth setup under Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Your next Sunderland read: 108 incredible photos of Sunderland fans as 46,578 watch Black Cats defeat Wolves at Stadium of Light