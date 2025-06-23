Le Bris reflects on Wear-Tyne derby, West Ham opener and Sunderland’s demanding festive fixtures

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has filled him with pride – and he’s already looking forward to the high-stakes battles ahead, including a fiery clash with Newcastle United and a tough festive run.

Marking his one-year anniversary as Sunderland’s Head Coach, Le Bris reflected on the significance of seeing the Black Cats back among England’s elite following their dramatic promotion at Wembley.

“The first feeling is pride,” he said. “Bringing this great club and our amazing fans back to the Premier League means a lot. Seeing ‘Sunderland’ in the Premier League calendar again is pure joy — and also a reminder of the challenge we’re stepping into. We’ve earned the right to be here and compete.”

Sunderland’s Premier League campaign kicks off at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United, a fixture Le Bris says will be emotionally charged for everyone connected to the club after such a long absence from the top-flight.

“To return to the Premier League at the Stadium of Light is a huge moment,” Le Bris added ahead of the new season. “It’s been eight years, and for our players, staff and fans, it will be a special day. The energy in the stadium will be powerful.”

Another standout fixture on the calendar is the long-awaited return of the Wear-Tyne derby. The Frenchman understands just how much it means on Wearside and says his team will approach it with full commitment and respect for its significance.

“Of course, I understand how important that match is to our supporters. The rivalry carries real meaning and energy in this region,” he said. “But every game will be a top-level challenge. We’re focused on hunting every point, every week.”

Attention has also turned to December, a notoriously difficult stretch of the season. Sunderland face a demanding schedule over the festive period, including a clash with Leeds United on 27 December and a trip to Tottenham Hotspur to ring in the new year. “The key through that period is energy,” Le Bris noted. “It’s what held us together in tough moments and pushed us forward during good runs. We’ll need to manage it well — physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Now with the full fixture list confirmed, Le Bris stressed the importance of steady progress and staying grounded through the highs and lows of top-flight football. “We know the level will be higher, and the competition more intense. But we must enjoy the journey. We’ll approach it step by step, game by game, without overthinking.”

Finally, the Sunderland boss paid tribute to the club’s supporters, who he says were instrumental in securing promotion and will be vital once again in the top flight. “Our fans played a massive part in this journey, not just at Wembley, but in the tough seasons that led us here. Their passion builds a unique atmosphere, home and away, that lifts the team. We felt it during the play-offs, and we’ll need it again now. Sunderland is more than eleven players, it’s a club that emphasises togetherness, with a fanbase that shares the ambition with us.”