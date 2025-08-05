Sunderland’s head coach turned down a Premier League side before signing a new long-term deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has signed a new long-term contract with Sunderland AFC amid claims he was approached by a Premier League rival earlier this summer.

According to L’Équipe, the Frenchman was targeted by a "strong Premier League club" at the start of the transfer window. However, Le Bris made clear from the outset that he intended to continue his project at Sunderland and extend his stay on Wearside, where he has already made a seismic impact both on and off the pitch. The 49-year-old has now committed his future to the Black Cats until the summer of 2028, signing fresh terms ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris guided Sunderland to top-flight promotion last term, capping off a remarkable debut season in English football with a play-off final win at Wembley. But L’Équipe reports that the former FC Lorient boss was not short of admirers. While the club interested has not been named, it is understood the approach was serious and timely – but ultimately rebuffed.

"Le Bris, approached by a strong Premier League club at the start of the summer, intended from the outset to extend his lease at a club where, beyond the game, he has initiated changes in sporting policy," the French outlet wrote. The challenge for Le Bris, beyond maintaining Sunderland's position this season, will be to ensure Sunderland's continued Premier League presence in the medium term."

Following confirmation of his new deal, Le Bris said: “The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together. The collective ambition is there to see and now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward, and we need that in the next challenges we will face. In every part of the organisation, everyone has their own part to play, and we are all aligned.”

Le Bris joined the Black Cats in July 2024 after leaving Lorient and hit the ground running in the Championship. Sunderland won nine of their opening 12 games and never looked back, ultimately sealing promotion via the play-offs with memorable wins over Coventry City and Sheffield United. He was twice named Championship Manager of the Month and has been central to a rebuild that has seen the club modernise its infrastructure, reshape its recruitment strategy and reinvigorate its identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Like every Sunderland supporter, I’m delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Régis. It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly, it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the club.

“Régis has an unrelenting desire for progression that matches our own and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the upcoming season, as we move forward with aligned objectives that reflect our shared ambition.”

Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi added: “Régis’ new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we’re building together.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League club – not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition – and Régis is an important part of that vision. He shares our desire, and we are ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead with conviction and purpose.”

Sunderland begin their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham United in less than two weeks. The club has backed Le Bris with significant investment this summer, adding eight new signings to the squad: Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Granit Xhaka, and Robin Roefs. Now, with Le Bris at the helm long-term, Sunderland are firmly focused on survival, consolidation, and continued growth in the Premier League – all under a manager who has already turned down one opportunity to walk away.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty