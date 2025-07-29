Sunderland fell to a defeat against Hull City in their latest pre-season friendly

Régis Le Bris says he is pleased with the progress of his Sunderland team despite their 2-1 defeat to Hull City on Tuesday night.

Sunderland took the lead through Simon Adingra before Nathan Tinsdale's equaliser, before Abu Kamara scored after the Black Cats made ten changes and fielded a significantly more inexperienced team.

Le Bris says his team still have a lot of work to do but showed signs of improvement from their defeat to Hearts at the weekend.

"I think it was a good test," Le Bris said.

"The pre-season is set to create new habits through different experiences, so we tried to build our game model with new players and we need to live different experiences. This was the case at Hearts and we struggled to deal with direct play, we managed this situation with more efficiency here so we are growing as a team. We need two or three more games to be ready.

We are in our learning process and we need negative experiences. The game against Hearts was really useful because of what it should about intensity, fighting spirit. The Sevilla and Sporting games were slower and about control, we were good in this area but the reality of the Premier League will be intensity as well. We faced this new problem and it was obvious today that our players had learned, so we are learning."

Le Bris was also encouraged to see Simon Adingra score his first goal for the club, assisted by Chemsdine Talbi who showed significant signs of improvement.

He said: "We believe that these two wingers will have a huge impact for our game and against the opposition defence, but they need time. To create references, to understand the connection with their team mates. And this is in games as well as an in training."

The game did show that Sunderland still have a number of gaps to fill in their squad, with the search ongoing for a new goalkeeper and central defender. The imminent arrival of Granit Xhaka will be a major boost for the club, but there is a lot more work to do.

Le Bris said the situation wasn't ideal but will be the same for many opponents early in the season, and is happy with the progress of those in the building.

"I would like as a manager the full squad available from scratch but we know this is never the case," Le Bris said.

"We know the rules of the market which will run until the end of August, so our main focus is to work with our players, the players we have available. At the minute, they are working well.

"In an ideal world, you would have everyone in place but it's never possible. So we manage the situation. For a player like Reinildo for example, with his background and experience, it will be easier for him than a young lad. Of course you want time for the communication and the understanding, but this is the case for our opponents as well."

