Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night

Régis Le Bris has made five changes to his Sunderland side for Friday night's visit to Sheffield Wednesday.

Le Bris had already been forced into two changes after Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard were ruled out through injury. Romaine Mundle and Chris Mepham have returned to the starting XI in their place, with Mundle starting his first competitive game since suffering a hamstring injury in November.

But the Sunderland head coach has opted to rotate significantly beyond that, with Alan Browne returning to the starting XI having not played since suffering a significant injury in November. Leo Hjelde replaces Dennis Cirkin at left back, while Eliezer Mayenda also comes into the side up front. Wilson Isidor is named on the bench.

Ian Poveda is again absent from the squad, with young striker Trey Ogunsuyi on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Hjelde; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda

Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Aleksic, Rigg, Seelt, Ogunsuyi, Isidor, Jones, Samed

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a number of late setbacks, as hinted by Danny Rohl in his pre-match press conference. Yan Valery, Stuart Armstrong and Michael Smith are all absent from the squad, which was already stretched by the absence of a number of key defenders.

Régis Le Bris's Sunderland injury update

Tommy Watson is not included in the squad despite returning to full training on Thursday, with Le Bris opting to give him another week to get up to speed. Watson will return to the matchday squad when Cardiff City visit the Stadium of Light next Saturday, the start of a three-game week for the Black Cats.

“Enzo will miss around four to six weeks," Le Bris said on Thursday afternoon.

"He's frustrated but also really proactive to manage his injury. We spoke this week. He's not in a low mood, he's really positive and he can be back soon. It will probably be six to eight weeks for Dan.

"Tommy trained the full session with us this morning [Thursday]. This is a big positive for us moving into next week. He won’t be available for this game but he will be back next week."