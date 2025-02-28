Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Eliezer Mayenda brace secures crucial win for the Black Cats
Sunderland return to Championship action tonight as they bid to bounce back from consecutive defeats.
It’s also a big night for Sheffield Wednesday, who are hoping to give their hopes of making the play-offs a big boost. You can follow all the latest throughout the night in our live blog...
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland LIVE
The confirmed Sunderland team news
Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard are both, as expected, missing tonight.
Le Fée is expected to be out for four to six weeks, with Ballard out for six to eight.
Better news with regards to Tommy Watson, though Le Bris has confirmed that he won’t be involved tonight:
Tommy trained the full session with us this morning [Thursday]. This is a big positive for us moving into next week. He won’t be available for this game but he will be back next week.
Sheffield Wednesday's big injury issue
Wednesday were already without Akin Famewo and Di’Shon Bernard coming into this game, while Dominic Iorfa is only just returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Danny Rohl has already been playing players out of position in recent weeks and hinted yesterday that he might have even more problems at the heart of defence:
It is not so often you have three centre-backs injured.
In this case, this situation, you can never prepare in your squad... Hopefully then Akin comes back after the international break and we have more options. You see who is now injured; Dom, Akin, Dish. Maybe one more question mark for tomorrow.
To make matters worse, there is also illness in the Wednesday camp - with Michael Smith and Ibrahim Cissoko both missing training at times this week.
Wednesday fans are anxious about what the squad will look like when the teams are announced.
One change Le Bris won't make tonight
While Le Bris will be forced into two changes as a minimum tonight, and more could be possible as he tries to battle the fatigue in his squad, he won’t be changing his goalkeeper.
Anthony Patterson’s position has been under scrutiny this week after an own goal against Hull City but Le Bris strongly backed his number one in his pre-match press conference:
He's been really good this season, he's been really good. When a striker or goalkeeper makes a mistake like that, the consequences are always different. But Anthony has been a very good goalkeeper for the team so far this season and is still a good goalkeeper.
He can make mistakes and he has to learn from these experiences and find the best way to finish the season.
We have to be tough. We have to be connected with our mission. The mistake is a mistake. When a midfielder makes a mistake like that, the consequences are not the same. For a goalkeeper and a striker, I repeat, it's always different.
It was probably his first mistake this season. I'm not sure if that's the case for all goalkeepers in the league but at the same time we want to improve his level. Sometimes it's not an accident, it means you can improve this or that and pay certain things more attention.
It was a good reminder that it's important to focus on specific topics. But if you focus on the 34 games we've played with him, he's been really good.
Why Ahmed Abdullahi remains absent
Four goals in two games for the U21s raised hopes that the summer signing would soon be in the first-team fold, Le Bris confirmed that this is not yet the case:
With Ahmed, he is still struggling with his previous injury so it is not yet fully solved. It is not a bad issue at this stage but he is not available.
Sunderland had hoped that the surgery Abdullahi underwent after his arrival at the club would fix that groin issue, so it’s a concerning update from the head coach.
Jewison Bennette heading for exit
Danny Rohl's Sunderland verdict
Here’s what the Sheffield Wednesday boss said about Sunderland in his pre-match press conference
I think they had a good momentum. They started well in the season. They have an exciting team, a good balance between mixed and experienced.
But they feel as well it's a long, long race. It's not just a sprint. You have to be ready for a long race and this is 46 games. Now they come also in the period where maybe it's a little bit harder to take points. I think every team - even the top teams - every team has such a period in the season where you miss a little bit the momentum, you miss a little bit of luck in certain situations. But this is football, this is the Championship and I think our job is now to pull back the games to our side. If we can do this, then it looks good.
BREAKING: Five Sunderland changes
Sheffield Wednesday team
Michael Smith and Stuart Armstrong miss out.
Luke O'Nien's landmark evening
It’s Luke O’Nien’s 300th appearance for the club tonight.
A fine achievement for a fine servant of the club.
Le Bris on his surprise selection
Here’s what the Sunderland head coach told Sky Sports about his surprise selection...
Quotes courtesy of safc.com
This league is tough and demanding, but we now have a great opportunity to utilise the depth in our squad. Some players have already shown their quality but were sidelined with injuries. Now is their chance to reconnect with the team, and we need that because it’s not just about having 11, 12, or 13 players - we need a full squad of 18 or 19.
Rohl's pre-match comments
The teams are out
Kick off now just a few minutes away
Sheff Wed about to get us going.
As expected, Leo Hjelde at left back.
KICK OFF
Wednesday get us started.
They win an early throw in, and move it all the way back to goalkeeper James Beadle.
Sheff Wed seeing all the ball early on, though no chances in the opening minutes.
As an aside, the pitch is not in a great state at all. Could have an impact.
