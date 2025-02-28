He's been really good this season, he's been really good. When a striker or goalkeeper makes a mistake like that, the consequences are always different. But Anthony has been a very good goalkeeper for the team so far this season and is still a good goalkeeper.

He can make mistakes and he has to learn from these experiences and find the best way to finish the season.

We have to be tough. We have to be connected with our mission. The mistake is a mistake. When a midfielder makes a mistake like that, the consequences are not the same. For a goalkeeper and a striker, I repeat, it's always different.

It was probably his first mistake this season. I'm not sure if that's the case for all goalkeepers in the league but at the same time we want to improve his level. Sometimes it's not an accident, it means you can improve this or that and pay certain things more attention.

It was a good reminder that it's important to focus on specific topics. But if you focus on the 34 games we've played with him, he's been really good.