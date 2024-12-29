Régis Le Bris springs major Sunderland selection surprise with two big changes for Stoke City clash
Régis Le Bris has sprung a significant selection surprise for Sunderland's final game of 2024, with Milan Aleksic handed his full debut.
Le Bris has also handed a first start of the campaign to Adil Aouchiche after the attacking midfielder's impressive cameos of late. Aleksic has come into the side after Chris Rigg suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. Le Bris will offer an update on Rigg after the game, but it's understood that he has avoided any major damage and is not expected to be sidelined for a significant period. It is Aleksic's first start and only his second appearance for the club, having made appeared once as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Millwall earlier this season.
Aleksic looks likely to play in attacking midfield, with Adil Aouchcihe operating off the left and Eliezer Mayenda moving over to the right flank. Patrick Roberts has surprisingly been named on the bench, though Sunderland have been careful in managing his workload in three-game weeks this season. Sunderland welcome Sheffield United to the Stadium of Light in a matter of days.
Young striker Trey Ogunsuyi returns to the bench.
Sunderland starting XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Aouchiche, Aleksic, Mayenda, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Alese, Johnson, Hjelde, Connolly, Rusyn, Jones, Roberts, Ogunsuyi
