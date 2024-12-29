Sunderland conclude 2024 with a trip to Stoke City

Le Bris has also handed a first start of the campaign to Adil Aouchiche after the attacking midfielder's impressive cameos of late. Aleksic has come into the side after Chris Rigg suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. Le Bris will offer an update on Rigg after the game, but it's understood that he has avoided any major damage and is not expected to be sidelined for a significant period. It is Aleksic's first start and only his second appearance for the club, having made appeared once as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Millwall earlier this season.