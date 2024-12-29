Live

Stoke City v Sunderland: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats beaten in stoppage time

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 16:55 BST
Sunderland are looking to build on their good run of recent form at Stoke City

Sunderland play their final game of 2024 on Sunday afternoon as they face Stoke City.

You can follow all the latest updates throughout the afternoon below, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off.

Stoke City v Sunderland LIVE

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 17:02 BST

The matchwinning moment

Tom Cannon scores Stoke City's winner in stoppage timeTom Cannon scores Stoke City's winner in stoppage time
Tom Cannon scores Stoke City's winner in stoppage time | Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 17:00 BST

Yikes. That is a poor, poor result. Fotmob's initial FT stats have Sunderland creating an XG of 2.1 in that game. Can't be walking away with nothing from that. Squad feels stretched.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FULL TIME

Stoke City’s first win since November 6th. Sunderland had their chances throughout, but they couldn’t take them.

A really poor result for Sunderland and a big hit to their automatic promotion hopes.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:52 BST

It’s a great finish from Cannon for his 9th of the season, but so sloppy from the Sunderland defence.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

GOAL STOKE

Tom Cannon fires in.

That is going to be that.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

CLOSE

Sunderland go close to scoring, though the offside flag has now been raised.

FOUR minutes added on.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

Chance

Hume crosses into the box but Isidor heads over the bar.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

Sunderland work a bit of space but Jobe puts his cross out for a goal kick.

There’s just two minutes of normal time to play.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BSTUpdated 16:44 BST

Double Stoke sub

About 85 minutes on the clock.

Michael Rose and Enda Stevens come on. Lynden Gooch and Ashley Phillips are coming off.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:41 BST

Neil finds Roberts with a fine pass. The winger gets past Gooch but it’s deflected wide for a corner.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

80 minutes

Into the last ten.

Can Sunderland find a winner? Stoke on the ball at the moment.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

Sunderland sub

About fifteen minutes to play and Aaron Connolly is introduced.

Mayenda is off just moments after missing that big chance.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

Big big chance

Mayenda has a big chance but he heads wide from Aouchiche’s cross.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BSTUpdated 16:30 BST

Jobe gets a yellow card for a foul.

Gallagher is on.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

70 minutes

Sam Gallagher is ready to come on for Stoke City.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:26 BST

Interesting. Mayenda has gone through the middle. Sunderland going to a 4-4-2 it seems.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:26 BST

Double Sunderland substitution

Patrick Roberts on for Mayenda, which presumably moves Aouchiche into the middle.

Aji Alese is also on for Dennis Cirkin.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:25 BST

CHANCE

From the corner Mepham has a big chance, but it goes wide. Looks like he just hasn’t been able to get anything on the cross

