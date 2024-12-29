Stoke City v Sunderland: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats beaten in stoppage time
Sunderland play their final game of 2024 on Sunday afternoon as they face Stoke City.
You can follow all the latest updates throughout the afternoon below, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off.
Stoke City v Sunderland LIVE
The matchwinning moment
Yikes. That is a poor, poor result. Fotmob's initial FT stats have Sunderland creating an XG of 2.1 in that game. Can't be walking away with nothing from that. Squad feels stretched.
FULL TIME
Stoke City’s first win since November 6th. Sunderland had their chances throughout, but they couldn’t take them.
A really poor result for Sunderland and a big hit to their automatic promotion hopes.
It’s a great finish from Cannon for his 9th of the season, but so sloppy from the Sunderland defence.
GOAL STOKE
Tom Cannon fires in.
That is going to be that.
Sunderland go close to scoring, though the offside flag has now been raised.
FOUR minutes added on.
Hume crosses into the box but Isidor heads over the bar.
Sunderland work a bit of space but Jobe puts his cross out for a goal kick.
There’s just two minutes of normal time to play.
Double Stoke sub
About 85 minutes on the clock.
Michael Rose and Enda Stevens come on. Lynden Gooch and Ashley Phillips are coming off.
Neil finds Roberts with a fine pass. The winger gets past Gooch but it’s deflected wide for a corner.
80 minutes
Into the last ten.
Can Sunderland find a winner? Stoke on the ball at the moment.
Sunderland sub
About fifteen minutes to play and Aaron Connolly is introduced.
Mayenda is off just moments after missing that big chance.
Big big chance
Mayenda has a big chance but he heads wide from Aouchiche’s cross.
Jobe gets a yellow card for a foul.
Gallagher is on.
70 minutes
Sam Gallagher is ready to come on for Stoke City.
Interesting. Mayenda has gone through the middle. Sunderland going to a 4-4-2 it seems.
Double Sunderland substitution
Patrick Roberts on for Mayenda, which presumably moves Aouchiche into the middle.
Aji Alese is also on for Dennis Cirkin.
From the corner Mepham has a big chance, but it goes wide. Looks like he just hasn’t been able to get anything on the cross
