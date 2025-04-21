Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has sent a clear message to Sunderland fans regarding Tommy Watson.

Watson, 19, has featured regularly in recent weeks as Le Bris continues to back the player during Sunderland’s Championship promotion push. However, with the winger having already agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, some fans have voiced their displeasure at his continued inclusion.

Indeed, Watson started against Bristol City on Good Friday at Ashton Gate but wasn’t afforded a good reception by the Sunderland fans who had made the trip south, with the player heading down the tunnel early while his teammates thanked the travelling throng for their support.

"Tommy is an important player in our squad," Le Bris said ahead of the game. "We need everyone available, everyone at their best level. We need to support him. We understand the fans because they love their club, but we need positive energy around the club.

“He is going to be important in this period. Tommy can help off the left, off the right, he is a player who in the future could help us for 10, 15 minutes, maybe more... we'll see. We need positive energy in the stadium [for Tommy] because we need everyone."

What is the situation with Tommy Watson at Sunderland?

As previously mentioned, Sunderland have agreed a deal to Watson to Brighton & Hove Albion. The deal will conclude when the transfer window opens on July 1st and brings an end to a long-running transfer saga, with the Premier League club attempting to sign the 18-year-old in the last two transfer windows.

Watson has remained available for selection between now and the end of the season before the deal goes through in the summer. The winger had 18 months left on his current professional contract, and with an extension deemed highly unlikely, the Black Cats decided to do business early.

The Echo understands that the structured deal could eventually secure the Black Cats in excess of £10million, while the club have also secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20%. Watson has continued to play under Régis Le Bris and was selected to play against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday as 10-man Sunderland lost in the Championship game. Watson was also selected to face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about the Tommy Watson deal

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract. Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC.

“Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light. We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”