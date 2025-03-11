Leo Hjelde has made his first league starts of the season for Sunderland over the last fortnight

Régis Le Bris has praised Leo Hjelde for his patience in waiting for his first-team opportunity at Sunderland this season and says the decision not to sanction a January loan move is paying of for all parties.

Hjelde had to settle for a role as an impact substitute through the first half of the season with Sunderland's defenders in excellent form, but it was a sign of the trust the Sunderland head coach had in him that he was often brought on when games were in the balance. A number of clubs put forward loan proposals in the January transfer window but after conversations with the defender, it was decided that he should stay on for the rest of the campaign.

Hjelde's opportunity came at Sheffield Wednesday as Dennis Cirkin was rested, with Hjelde also starting in the win over Cardiff City. Le Bris says it demonstrates the importance of the 21-year-old to the squad.

"It was a little bit tough for Leo during the last transfer window because we had this conversation," Le Bris said.

"He had opportunities to go out on loan and we talked together, I had to say that I could not promise anything because a long season like this is unpredictable. But we felt and I felt that he was important for the team and that he would probably get an opportunity.

"It arose for him a couple of games ago and he showed that he was connected, a good player. Even if he is not a full back specifically, he can play this role for us. Because in our system we play with wide wingers and our full backs are more inside to support the triangles. For me it was clear that he could provide this support for the centre back and left back positions. He has been really important for us and he deserved this chance. He played well, he has been really important for us."

Le Bris also praised Joe Anderson's application behind the scenes, with the defender returning to the matchday squad for the win over Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

"With Joe and other players, it's part of the whole energy of the group and we can feel it," Le Bris said.

"They are really connected, they know that everyone is important for the whole dynamic and if only one player is not connected, the whole system is disturbed. These players know they are important in the training group and they know they are important. We have a good group.

"Harrison [Jones] is a good example, he probably wasn't expected to play at the start of the season but he worked well and many events can occur. If they work well and we trust them, even if they have not played any minutes before, we will put them on the pitch and they will be in a position to play well. It is the same with Joe."