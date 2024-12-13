Sunderland have been battling a long list of absentees recently but one player has returned to full training this week

Sunderland were handed a big injury boost on Thursday as Ian Poveda rejoined his team-mates in full training.

Poveda has been absent since suffering a muscle injury in just third appearance for the club as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Derby County back in October. The Black Cats have taken a cautious approach to his recovery in the bid to avoid a further setback, but the 24-year-old was back working with the main group on Thursday.

While he’s unlikely to be involved when Sunderland face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon but his progress means he should be able to play some part in the club’s hectic festive schedule, a welcome boost given that Tommy Watson has been ruled out for around two months with an ankle and knee issue.

Deadline-day addition Salis Abdul Samed is not yet back in full training, but head coach Régis Le Bris says he remains on track in his recovery.

“Salis is on the way,” Le Bris said.

“I think this week was eleven of twelve of his recovery programme, so it should be around one week more before he is ready to join full training. So I'm hopeful he will be ready for the team at the beginning of January.

“Ian trained with us this [Thursday] morning, so he should be ready very quickly.”

Sunderland are also hopeful that Ahmed Abdullahi will be able to join full training this month as he closes in on a debut after recovering from surgery.