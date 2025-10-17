Sunderland play Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland have seemingly received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, with injury-doubt midfielder Noah Sadiki pictured in first team training.

The summer signing has been an ever-present of Regis Le Bris’ midfield so far this term, but has been at the centre of concerned speculation in recent days after he returned from international duty with DR Congo having sustained an ankle injury.

Despite that setback, however, there has been a growing sense of hope that Sadiki may be available to play some role at the Stadium of Light this weekend. Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Le Bris said: “We’re hopeful that Noah can start, it’s possible. For Noah, we checked him yesterday and he seems okay. We’ll see after the training session today and tomorrow but we are positive. At the minute, he seems okay. He had this injury before so he knows how it can evolve and how serious it can be. At the moment he’s positive.”

And now the club have dropped another hint on Sadiki’s potential availability with a social media post showing the 20-year-old participating in a training session, alongside the caption: “Feeling good ahead of #SUNWOL”. In the photo, Sadiki can be seen laughing as he receives a piggyback from Luke O’Nien.

At this stage, it is unclear as to whether or not Sadiki will be fit enough to play a full 90 minutes, and there are still no guarantees that he will be involved in Le Bris’ matchday squad at all, but given the head coach’s comments and this latest update, there appears to be cause for optimism.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland midfielder?

Elsewhere, in the event of Sadiki not being fit enough to start against Wolves, Le Bris could turn to last season’s promotion-winning captain Dan Neil, who has been largely starved of opportunity so far this season, in the centre of the park.

At the time of writing, the academy graduate has played just one minute of Premier League football, and his only other appearance came in a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League One outfit Huddersfield Town.

Nevertheless, Le Bris has reiterated his belief that Neil will be able to make the step up to the top flight if and when he is called upon - whether that be this weekend or further down the line.

Speaking in his Thursday press conference, the Frenchman said: “He [Neil] has been working hard, and I think if we need him, he will be ready. He showed that [in a behind-closed-doors friendly] against Livingston. It’s just a question of time and opportunities, but he is definitely an option for us."