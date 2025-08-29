Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris delivers an injury update on Niall Huggins and warns his side ahead of Brentford

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris has confirmed Niall Huggins has recovered well from a knock sustained in the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

“Yes, he recovered well because he was in good shape this morning and trained,” Le Bris said on Friday morning before Sunderland’s game against Brentford in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday following the Burnley defeat last weekend.

When asked if there were any other injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford, the head coach provided a positive update. “No, nothing,” he said. “We have at the minute 15, 16 potential starters. So tomorrow we’ll start with 11 and we’ll finish maybe with three, four, five more players to help the team squad.”

Le Bris on the Brentford challenge

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Le Bris expects a tough test against Thomas Frank’s side. “Yes, we don’t expect any gifts from them,” he said. “A well-rounded team, well-organised, with good experience in the Premier League now. We’ll face a tough opponent for sure.

“It’s not always easy after two games to assess the real identity for this season, but we know they have many good players and, I repeat, they are well-coached. Really strong on set-pieces, direct, with good players. They can play short passes, long passes – so, a good challenge for us.”

Le Bris on Jordan Henderson’s return

Le Bris also praised Jordan Henderson after the midfielder’s recent comeback, hailing his leadership and experience in a young squad. “Yes, a really good player, experienced,” Le Bris said. “It’s important for a squad at this level to have this balance with young players and the staff of players.”

Henderson, who came through the Academy of Light before making 79 senior appearances for the Black Cats, is set to face his boyhood club for the first time since joining Brentford in a surprise summer move from Ajax, though the England international has faced his boyhood club while at Liverpool previously.

On replicating the West Ham performance

Asked whether Sunderland could match the energy and atmosphere shown during the opening-day 3-0 win over West Ham, Le Bris stressed the importance of adapting to each challenge. “Yes, if it’s possible to replicate exactly the same, I would be happy, sure,” he said. “But the story is always different. We have a different challenge, a different opponent.

“The main thing we can control is us – the way we play, the way we face different circumstances. The scenario can be positive, could be negative, but if you stay proactive, fight to the end, stay connected, and try to find solutions to win, I think we can feel the energy of the squad. “I think it’s contagious, so our fans are connected with this energy. When we play like that, I think we have something more in this stadium.”

Le Bris discusses Sunderland fans’ impact

Le Bris once again emphasised the importance of the Stadium of Light crowd, describing them as a “key pillar” of Sunderland’s identity. “They’ve got a huge role to play,” he said. “Yes, I think so. This is one of the key pillars of our identity. Sunderland is made with this support. If we don’t use it properly, it doesn’t make sense.

“I think it’s connected with the way we want to play. If our fans recognise the identity, the willingness, the commitment, the togetherness, then they are happy. They are more happy if we win – that’s fair. “But at the same time, we know it won’t be possible every time because the level is really high. At least, if we are connected with this ambition, I think it will be a massive strength for us.”

