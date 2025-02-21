Sunderland have dropped a number of points by conceding late on in Championship fixtures this season

Régis Le Bris is hopeful that a combination of players returning from injury and growing experience within the group can help Sunderland correct their damaging habit of conceding late goals.

Leeds United’s stoppage-time winner on Monday night was the latest example of a late goal that has cost Sunderland in their push for the top two and promotion to the Premier League. The Sunderland head coach quite rightly pointed out that his side have also won a number of points by scoring in the latter stages of games, but acknowledges it is something that needs to be put right in the weeks and months ahead.

Le Bris thinks it is a byproduct first and foremost of having so many young players still learning in the game.

“For sure it is something we have to improve, but it's not so simple that there is just one reason that it happens,” Le Bris said.

“Also, we have scored late goals as well. At one point we were talking about how we were starting games, so it's not always connected. At the same time, it's clear that the last stage of games is somewhere where we have lost many points.

“I think it's probably connected to the experience of the team. When you are young, you need to go through these experiences to find the right behaviours later. I'm not sure that when you are 17,19,20... you can face these challenges so easily, you have to learn. We have spoken with many players about this problem and I think they understand when we talk here in the video analysis room and the dressing room, but out on the pitch it is never so simple. With the momentum, the crowd, the emotions... you have to experience this and learn.”

What Le Bris said about Sunderland’s disappointing late collapse at Leeds United

Speaking immediately after the defeat to Leeds, Le Bris also expressed his hope that stronger options on the bench moving forward will help correct the issue. While he opted not to use them at Elland Road, Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne have both got anothr week of full training under their belt and could get some minutes when Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

"I think it shows that we need a little bit more depth in our squad,” Le Bris said.

“I think this will be the case in the next few weeks because we will have two, three, four players who were injured. When they are fit again they are going to be very useful for the team. I think this will make a difference. Romaine is one example, because he has not played for a long time.

"It was a tough second half but we need to admit that Leeds were very good. Sometimes when you play against such a strong team, sometimes you can't find the solution. We can always find the elements in the game that we can improve. For example, our restarts in the second half from goal kicks. We couldn't keep the ball so we just kept kicking away the ball and then they come back quickly to our box. This is an example of the details we can look at and improve. You can learn from these experiences - I think Leeds have more experience than us and I think you could feel this in the second half and at the end of the game.

"We have to learn from this bad feeling and after we have analysed the game deeply, we can find the elements to improve."